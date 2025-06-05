Suspect accused of cutting victim during money dispute in DC

A photo has been released of a suspect who is accused of brandishing a knife and cutting a victim during a dispute over money in Northwest, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred in December 2024 in Northwest.

According to police, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the suspect and victim were in a dispute over money in a residence in the 1600 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. During the dispute, the suspect brandished a knife and proceeded to cut the victim, causing a minor injury to the victim’s hand.

Police say after the assault, the suspect fled the scene with the victim’s property.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

