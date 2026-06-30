Police renew search and offer $10,000 reward for Landover homicide suspect

The Brief Nearly six years after 22-year-old Andre Lamont Cox Jr. was shot and killed during a robbery in Landover, authorities are renewing their search for his killer. Authorities are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Dayvon Gordon, who has been a fugitive since shortly after the incident. Cox’s grieving parents are pleading with the public for answers, convinced that someone is actively helping Gordon hide.



Nearly six years after 22-year-old Andre Lamont Cox Jr. was shot and killed during a robbery in Landover, Prince George’s County police and the U.S. Marshals Service are renewing their search for his suspected killer.

Authorities are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Dayvon Gordon, who has been a fugitive since shortly after the October 27, 2020, homicide.

What they're saying:

Cox’s grieving parents are pleading with the public for answers, convinced that someone is actively helping Gordon hide.

"Us parents don’t have justice, don’t have closure," the victim's father, Andre Cox Sr., said. "We lost our son in a situation where parents should never have to bury a child."

His mother, Shaketa Robinson, echoed the sentiment, stating that it is simply not okay for someone to commit such a crime and walk around free.

The backstory:

On the evening of October 27, 2020, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue.

Investigators determined that Cox was shot multiple times—including with a rifle—during a robbery. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives quickly identified two suspects in the case. While an alleged accomplice was arrested shortly after the incident, Gordon managed to evade capture, according to police.

Police believe Gordon has managed to stay on the run for nearly six years with the assistance of others. Officials issued a stark warning to anyone currently aiding the suspected fugitive, noting that they will face criminal charges.

Lt. Shane Goudreau of the Prince George’s County Police Department said that they will investigate vigorously and work alongside the State’s Attorney’s Office to prosecute anyone harboring Gordon to the fullest extent of the law.

What you can do:

The $10,000 reward is designated specifically for information leading directly to Gordon’s arrest, rather than his conviction. Investigators emphasize that even the smallest, seemingly insignificant tip could break the case.

If you have any information regarding Dayvon Gordon's whereabouts, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 1-877-WANTED-2 (926-8332) or the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.