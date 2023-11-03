Surveillance video shows suspect entering multiple vehicles in Montgomery County

Police release surveillance video of a suspect checking door handles and entering multiple vehicles in a parked area in Silver Spring.

Officials are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect pictured in the above video who is responsible for entering multiple vehicles parked in the area and stealing property on Sunday, September 24, in the 2800 block of Atlanta Drive.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and white shoes. He was carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.