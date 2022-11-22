Surveillance video shows DC liquor store thief stealing bottles

article

A man who broke into a liquor store in Northwest is on the loose and police are asking the community to help find him.

D.C. police are searching for the suspect in connection to a robbery that happened last Monday around 4 a.m. along I Street. The suspect reportedly broke into the business, took property, then fled.

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for this crime.

Watch surveillance footage below: