Surveillance photo released of 2 suspects wanted for sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint in Hyattsville

By
Published  March 21, 2024 11:41am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
Video shows suspects following sex assault victim in Hyattsville

Detectives in Prince George's County are asking for the public's help as they try to solve an apparently random sexual assault. They released surveillance footage of the two suspects on Wednesday. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal has the story.

PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County Police Department has released a surveillance photo of two suspects wanted for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in Hyattsville. 

The woman told police she was walking in the 6000 block of Ager Road on Monday just after 5 p.m. when the men grabbed her and took her to a nearby wooded area where the sexual assault happened. 

Both men fled the scene before officers arrived. 

This remains an open and active investigation. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. 