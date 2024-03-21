Surveillance photo released of 2 suspects wanted for sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint in Hyattsville

Prince George's County Police Department has released a surveillance photo of two suspects wanted for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in Hyattsville.

The woman told police she was walking in the 6000 block of Ager Road on Monday just after 5 p.m. when the men grabbed her and took her to a nearby wooded area where the sexual assault happened.

Both men fled the scene before officers arrived.

This remains an open and active investigation. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.