Surveillance photo of 2 suspects accused of theft from Sunglasses Hut in Hanover released

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Police have released surveillance photos of two alleged suspects in a theft from the Sunglass Hut in Hanover.

According to police, the theft occurred at the Sunglass Hat located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these alleged suspects is asked to contact Detective Seekford at 410-222-1487. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call 410-222-4700.

