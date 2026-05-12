Surveillance images show suspects in armed robbery inside DC apartment building: police

The Brief Surveillance images show suspects robbing a victim at gunpoint inside a southwest apartment building. Three additional suspects confronted the victim on an unknown floor and told him to "give it up." The suspects fled after taking the victim’s belongings and forcing him into the lobby.



D.C. police have released surveillance images of suspects accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint inside a southwest apartment building.

Surveillance images show suspects in armed robbery inside DC apartment building (DC Police)

What we know:

The robbery happened around 5:15 a.m. on May 4, in the 300 block of G Street SW. Police said the victim met the first suspect outside and went inside the building with him.

When they exited onto an unknown floor, three additional suspects confronted the victim and began forcibly robbing him. Police said a second suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and told him to "give it up."

After taking the victim’s belongings, the suspects forced him into the lobby before fleeing back into the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727‑9099 or text tips to 50411.