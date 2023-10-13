Fairfax County police have released images they say show a suspect connected to a recent 'bank jugging' robbery that cost one person nearly $10,000.

Investigators say on September 15, the suspect targeted a person who was making a large cash withdraw from a Wells Fargo bank in Springfield, Virginia.

According to police, the suspect punctured the tire of the victim’s vehicle while he was inside the bank, then followed the victim as he drove away.

Surveillance images show suspect in Fairfax County ‘bank jugging’ robbery: police (Fairfax County Police)

When the victim stopped to investigate the tire trouble, the suspect stepped in and offered to help.

Police say that while the victim was tending to the tire, the suspect created a distraction and left.

When the victim checked his vehicle he realized the money, $9,500 in cash, had been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-922-0889, 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), or online.