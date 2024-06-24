D.C. police have released images of an alleged flasher they say exposed himself to a passing vehicle Friday in the northwest.

Police say the suspect was standing in the 2200 block of 12th Place just after 10:15 p.m. when he exposed himself to a person who was driving by.

Surveillance camera captures DC flasher who exposed himself to passing vehicle: police (DC Police)

Officers say the suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the incident should call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in the case.