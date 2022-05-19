Surgical assistant arrested for sexual assault; Montgomery County police searching for additional victims

article

An Olney surgical assistant has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a patient following a procedure in 2021, according to Montgomery County Police.

Mir Asadullah Naqvi, 47, of Ellicott City, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a patient following a surgical procedure at the Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery on Monday, April 5, 2021. The female victim immediately reported the assault and evidence was collected that detectives were eventually able to connect to Naqvi.

On the strength of the evidence, a warrant for Naqvi’s arrest was filed on May 5, 2022. Naqvi was arrested on Wednesday, May 18.

Naqvi has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses. He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he awaits a bond hearing.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims of Mir Asadullah Naqvi that have not contacted police. Detectives are urging victims to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.