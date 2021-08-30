Surge in attacks on Black people, Asians elevates hate crimes to highest level in 12 years

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday released new data showing that hate crimes have soared to their highest level in 12 years.

READ MORE: DC police investigating attack on Asian man, parents near National Cathedral as bias crime

Inflated by a surge in attacks on Blacks and Asians, the agency says 7,759 hate crimes were recorded in 2020.

READ MORE: DC police investigating laundromat assault, stabbing on transgender victim as possible hate crime

On top of that, 10,532 crimes were reportedly based on bias against race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or other criteria.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Washington Post noted that the data shows an increase of 42% in hate crimes since 2014.

Attacks on Black people rose from 1,930 to 2,755, while attacks on Asians went from 158 to 274.