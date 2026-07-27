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Driver killed after vehicle crashes into tree in Silver Spring

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published July 27, 2026 9:17 AM EDT
Published July 27, 2026 9:17 AM EDT
Driver killed after vehicle crashes into tree in Silver Spring | FOX 5 AT 4AM
Driver killed after vehicle crashes into tree in Silver Spring | FOX 5 AT 4AM

Driver killed after vehicle crashes into tree in Silver Spring | FOX 5 AT 4AM

A driver is dead after investigators say the man crashed the vehicle he was driving into a tree along a road in Silver Spring.

The Brief

    • A driver is dead after crashing a vehicle into a tree in the 11800 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
    • Officials say the 2010 Mercedes struck the center median and then a tree before coming to a stop.
    • The driver was taken to a hospital and later died, and the crash investigation is continuing.

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A driver is dead after investigators say the man crashed the vehicle he was driving into a tree along a road in Silver Spring. 

What we know:

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 11800 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

Officials say the driver was behind the wheel of a 2010 Mercedes when he struck the center median and then a tree before coming to a stop. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The driver has not yet been identified. The crash investigation is continuing.

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Driver killed after vehicle crashes into tree in Silver Spring

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Police.

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