The Brief A driver is dead after crashing a vehicle into a tree in the 11800 block of New Hampshire Avenue. Officials say the 2010 Mercedes struck the center median and then a tree before coming to a stop. The driver was taken to a hospital and later died, and the crash investigation is continuing.



A driver is dead after investigators say the man crashed the vehicle he was driving into a tree along a road in Silver Spring.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 11800 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

Officials say the driver was behind the wheel of a 2010 Mercedes when he struck the center median and then a tree before coming to a stop. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The driver has not yet been identified. The crash investigation is continuing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Driver killed after vehicle crashes into tree in Silver Spring