Driver killed after vehicle crashes into tree in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A driver is dead after investigators say the man crashed the vehicle he was driving into a tree along a road in Silver Spring.
What we know:
The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 11800 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
Officials say the driver was behind the wheel of a 2010 Mercedes when he struck the center median and then a tree before coming to a stop. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
The driver has not yet been identified. The crash investigation is continuing.
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Driver killed after vehicle crashes into tree in Silver Spring
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Police.