The Brief Monday’s bill revises gun regulations, including rules on ghost guns and firearms in public places. The law keeps the ban on carrying firearms within 100 yards of sensitive public places. Exceptions remain for travel near restricted areas with a valid permit or a locked firearm.



Montgomery County is signing a new bill into law Monday that revises several of its gun regulations, including rules on so‑called ghost guns and restrictions on possessing firearms in public places.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the revisions began after a 2021 lawsuit challenging Montgomery County’s gun restrictions. Council members stress that Monday’s action does not add new requirements but updates language in existing law following a recent Maryland Supreme Court decision.

The law maintains Montgomery County’s ban on carrying firearms within 100 yards of sensitive public places, including schools, libraries, parks, houses of worship, courthouses and polling places. The restriction also applies to government buildings open to the public and multi‑purpose exhibition spaces such as fairgrounds.

Exceptions remain for people traveling on public highways near those restricted areas if they have a valid concealed carry permit or if the firearm is locked inside the vehicle.

Hospitals, long‑term care facilities and child‑care centers were removed from the county law because state law already prohibits firearms in those locations.

Montgomery Co. to sign bill revising gun laws Monday

The bill continues to prohibit adults from giving, renting or selling guns, ammunition or gun parts to minors. It also clarifies that ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers, are regulated under state law. Maryland law makes it illegal to possess, sell or transfer firearms without serial numbers.

The bill signing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Monday, with representatives from Moms Demand Action, Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Public Schools expected to attend.