Supreme Court sides with Bremerton football coach who wanted to pray on the field

The Supreme Court said Monday that it has sided with the former Bremerton, Washington football coach who wanted to pray on the field.

In a 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS says the public school district violated the coach Joe Kennedy's free speech and free exercise rights when it barred him from praying on the field after games.

The justices said Monday the coach's prayer was protected by the First Amendment.

"The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority.

The case forced the justices to wrestle with how to balance the religious and free speech rights of teachers and coaches with the rights of students not to feel pressured into participating in religious practices.

The outcome could strengthen the acceptability of some religious practices in the public school setting. The decision is also the latest in a line of Supreme Court rulings for religious plaintiffs.

The Bremerton School District released this statement shortly after the ruling:

"The Bremerton School District’s priorities have always been protecting the rights and safety of students while ensuring that they receive an exemplary education. That’s why, when we learned that a district employee was leading students in prayer, we followed the law and acted to protect the religious freedom of all students and their families. In light of the court’s decision, we will work with our attorneys to make certain that the Bremerton School District remains a welcoming, inclusive environment for all students, their families and our staff. We look forward to moving past the distraction of this 7-year legal battle so that our school community can focus on what matters most: providing our children the best education possible."

In a dissent in Monday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the coach decision "sets us further down a perilous path in forcing states to entangle themselves with religion." She was joined in her dissent by Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Elena Kagan.