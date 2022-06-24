Supreme Court Live Coverage: Roe v. Wade overturned allowing states to ban abortions

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hand down more decisions from argued cases Friday as the nation awaits major decisions on abortion, climate change, and school prayer.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court struck down a New York state law that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public.

FOX 5’s Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow was outside the court Friday where all eyes have been focused following the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the justices would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Supporters and foes of abortion rights have been gathering outside the Supreme Court since the leak on days the court releases opinions.

Barlow says nine decisions are still outstanding.