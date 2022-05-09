Supreme Court Leak: Senate to vote on abortion legislation this week

Hundreds of pro-choice demonstrators gathered in the nation's capital over the weekend. Some protested outside the Supreme Court while others protested outside the homes of justices.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he'll pave the way for a vote on abortion legislation this week.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh say Democrats are forcing this procedural vote on abortion rights legislation to put senators on the record -- particularly Republicans.

Their hope is that by codifying Roe v. Wade and making it law, it will be solely up to states on whether to restrict abortion.

Umeh says this all comes one week after the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that suggests a majority of the justices will overturn the landmark case that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion.

Since then, it's touched off a firestorm of protests.

On Sunday, hundreds of pro-choice demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court. The protesters said they were there to show that people can affect change by demonstrating, by voting and making their views known to people already in power.

A smaller counter protest supporting a ban on abortion also turned out at the high court.

Pro-choice protestors were also outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house on Saturday night, Umeh reports. Activists posted the home addresses of the conservative justices online calling on abortion rights supporters to make their voices heard.

The 100-seat Senate chamber will vote on the bill on Wednesday. But the bill is almost certain to fail, since 60 votes would be needed to move forward. Democrats control 50 seats in the Senate.