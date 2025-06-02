Supreme Court declines to hear Maryland assault weapons ban challenge

The Brief Supreme Court declines Maryland assault weapons case. Conservative justices signal possible future review. Gun laws face renewed scrutiny.



The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to Maryland’s ban on assault weapons.

Supreme Court rejects challenge

What we know:

The justices rejected a case opposing the measure, which was enacted after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut. The attack left 20 children and six adults dead. The shooter was armed with an AR-15, one of the firearms commonly classified as an assault weapon.

Three conservative Supreme Court justices publicly stated they would have taken up a challenge to a state assault weapons ban, while a fourth expressed doubt about the constitutionality of such laws, suggesting the court may revisit the issue in the future.

Several states have enacted similar restrictions, and Congressional Democrats have voiced support for such measures.

The challengers argued that individuals have a constitutional right to own firearms like the AR-15.

Future review remains possible

The case comes two years after a landmark Supreme Court decision that expanded Second Amendment rights and triggered legal challenges to firearm laws nationwide.

Ten states and the District of Columbia have similar restrictions, affecting major cities such as New York and Los Angeles. Congress allowed a federal assault weapons ban to expire in 2004.