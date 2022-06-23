Supreme Court: High court strikes New York gun law in major ruling

The Supreme Court is handing down more decisions from argued cases Thursday and has added an opinion release day to the calendar for Friday as the nation awaits major decisions on abortion, gun rights, climate change, and school prayer.

FOX 5's Katie Barlow says some protesters have gather Thursday outside the building.

All eyes have been on the High Court following the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the justices would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Supporters and foes of abortion rights have gathered since the leak on days the court is scheduled to release its opinions.

Barlow says 13 decisions are still outstanding.