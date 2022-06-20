Supreme Court nearing recess as major decisions loom

The Supreme Court is about to release several major decisions in the next two weeks as it closes out the term.

Those decisions are on abortion, gun rights, climate change, and school prayer.

Some of those decisions could come as early as tomorrow morning.

The court will decide the biggest Second Amendment case in over a decade about a New York law that requires people who want to get a permit to conceal carry to show "proper cause" meaning a special reason beyond just wanting to carry the firearm.

Gun rights advocates argue that the law violates the Second Amendment. Maryland has a similar law. But instead of showing proper cause, you have to show a good substantial reason to get a concealed carry permit.

If the court strikes down New York's concealed carry permit regime, Maryland's could be next.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh told The Washington Post that he predicts Maryland police will get inundated with concealed carry permits if the Supreme Court strikes down the New York law.

If the court does strike down the New York law, it would significantly expand Second Amendment rights across the country.

FOX 5 reached out to AG Frosh about whether his office is preparing for that outcome, but we have not yet received a response.

The court heard oral arguments for this case – New York State Rifle and Pistol Association V. Bruen back in early November. It has been pending for a while. In fact, the court has already issued every decision from its November sitting — except this one.