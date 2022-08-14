Sunny, pleasant day Sunday; Isolated showers move in overnight

The D.C. region is in for another round of pleasant conditions during the day Sunday, but some isolated rain showers could move into the area at night.

The day gets off to a crisp start giving us an early taste of Autumn across the D.C. region. High temperatures Sunday will be in the 80s, and adding that to the low dew points, it will create very pleasant conditions to go enjoy the outdoors.

The region will also see wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day Sunday, before isolated showers move in during the nighttime hours.

The on and off showers will linger across the D.C. area overnight into Monday. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Monday will once again feature isolated rain showers, but it will not be a washout. Despite the rain, temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs only reaching the 70s, thanks to all the cloud cover over the area.

We could see more rain and some scattered thunderstorms Tuesday, before the sunshine returns Wednesday.

Unfortunately, late next week the humidity begins to return to the region, but there are no 90s anywhere in the seven-day forecast!