Sunny, hot and humid Monday; midweek storms possible
WASHINGTON - A sunny, hot and humid start to your Monday in the D.C. region.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we should stay dry and highs could reach 90 degrees.
The middle of the week could bring storm chances our way. A hot and humid Fourth of July with possible storms is expected.
