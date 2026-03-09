DC teacher's aide who punished nonverbal student with hot sauce to be sentenced

article

The Brief A teacher's aide will be sentenced for using hot sauce to discipline a student with autism last year. Attorneys for the family say she admitted to the assault. The teacher's aide said the 9-year-old student "deserved it," according to a police report.



A status hearing will take place on Monday for the Washington D.C. teacher’s aide who used hot sauce to discipline a nonverbal child with autism.

What we know:

Imani Davis will be criminally sentenced in DC Superior Court for assault charges in connection with the incident that happened at J.C. Nalle Elementary in Southeast DC in September 2025.

Attorneys for the family say Davis admitted to putting hot sauce on her finger, then placing her finger in 9-year-old David Griggs’ mouth as punishment.

According to the police report, the teacher’s aide claimed the nonverbal student "deserved it."

What they're saying:

The child’s mother, Shanice Griggs, said she sensed her son's pain that day when she spoke to FOX 5 DC last year.

"My son is very active, he loves me, and he always gives me a kiss at the door when I come home from work," Griggs said. "He wasn't moving the same. He was just laying there on the bed.

She was even more frustrated with the situation because David’s teacher did not report the incident until hours after it happened.

"He said something at the end of the day to the principal, not right then and there," the child's mother said. "This happened around 12:30-one o'clock, I was told. I didn’t get notified until 4:45."