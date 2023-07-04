Summer Storms: What to expect as heat, humidity bring dangerous weather conditions to DMV

The heat and humidity have hit the DMV and the summer storm season is underway. The Mid-Atlantic is subject to it all -- flood emergencies, deadly lightning, hail and even tornadoes.

You might be wondering just how bad things could get in the DMV this year. FOX 5 Meteorologist and resident Storm Chaser Matthew Cappucchi has the details.

It's always helpful when we can anticipate tornadoes in advance but sometimes, these dangerous storms can sneak up on us.

Some forecasts can only come together mere hours before damage is done, which is exactly what happened in College Park nearly 22 years ago.

Here's what led up to the deadly surprise storm on Monday, Sept. 4, 2001.

On April 28, 2022, the downtown district of one Maryland community was virtually wiped off the map.

A ferocious tornado ripped through the area, leaving at least three people dead and the town would be forever changed. Here's the story behind the La Plata tornado.

It's no secret that temperatures are warming and the recent weather may seem more wild than usual to some.

It's got many people wondering if climate change is playing a role in how much severe weather we're seeing. While there's no easy answer, here's what we know.

When severe weather hits, one thing matters more than anything else: staying safe. Here are some tips to help protect you and your family.

