Suitland man dead after being struck by vehicle in Oxon Hill

A Suitland man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County.

The crash was reported around 9:05 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. The man who has been identified as 29-year-old Kennard Hunter died at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).