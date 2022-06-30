Sue Palka prepares her signature Fourth of July summer dish on Cooking with Como

FOX 5's Sue Palka can't wait for the festivities to begin this Fourth of July! She invited Erin Como over to her kitchen to help her prepare her signature summer side dish -- Herb Feta Orzo Salad!

Cooking has always been a hobby Sue wanted to spend more time on – and now that she's retired – she has the time to roll up her sleeves and get to work!

Sue loves making Herb Feta Orzo Salad for July Fourth celebrations and other summer occasions. It's a light side-dish and is a tasty vegetarian option!

INGREDIENTS:

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup lemon juice

1 cup fresh dill

1 cup fresh parsley

1 cup diced cucumbers

½ cup chopped red onions

1 cup minced scallions

½ cup imported Italian olive oil (or your favorite kind!)

1 lb. orzo cooked al dente

12 oz. feta cheese

Cook orzo and place in large serving bowl. Combine all ingredients – except feta – in mixing bowl. Combine ingredients – except feta – with orzo in large serving bowl and stir. Add feta last and stir. Serve at room temperature.