Sue Diviney named SVP & GM of FOX 5 DC

article

Sue Diviney has been named SVP and GM of FOX 5 DC Wednesday afternoon.

Diviney previously served as VP of finance since joining FOX 5 in 2017, handling all financial functions for FOX 5. She will assume her new position immediately, overseeing the stations' business and operations.

"As an experienced and engaged finance executive, Sue is adept at collaborating with all departments to achieve strategic goals. I look forward to continued growth and innovation under her leadership with our terrific team in D.C.," said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

"I am honored for the tremendous opportunity to lead this exceptional team to continued success. As a 30-year resident of the DC area, I understand this market and recognize the importance of providing this community with strong local coverage that often has national significance," said Diviney in a statement.