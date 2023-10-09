Substitute teacher who brought loaded 9mm gun to Anne Arundel Co. high school charged

article

A substitute teacher has been charged after he brought a gun to an Anne Arundel County high school last week, triggering a school lockdown.

Police arrested 45-year-old Derric Andre Simms on Oct. 6 after officers determined that he was the owner of a backpack containing a handgun that was found inside an empty classroom at Glen Burnie High School.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., a staff member found the backpack and told administrators, who put it in a secure office. The school’s resource officer was notified and police were contacted.

The school was placed on lockdown while police investigated where the backpack and loaded 9mm Taurus handgun came from.

School officials say the bag was left behind as students were dismissed from third period and they soon discovered that it belonged to Simms who, by then, was teaching in another classroom.

Simms was taken into custody and charged with a weapons violation. He has also been barred from serving as a substitute teacher or any other role in Anne Arundel County Public Schools.