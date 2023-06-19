Stuff the Bus school supply drive helps support Frederick County Public School students

A school supply drive to help thousands of local students in Maryland began Monday.

The United Way of Frederick County's annual Stuff the Bus campaign helps collect and distribute school supply donations providing students with the materials they need to start the school year.

Beginning on Monday, June 19, you can visit any participating business and drop off new, unused school supplies in collection bins. A full list of those locations can be found online. The last day to donate supplies is Monday, July 31.

You can also make a monetary donation online. The last day to donate to the virtual drive is July 19.