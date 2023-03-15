Expand / Collapse search

Study shows women in DC make nearly $16K less than men

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Money
FOX 5 DC

In The Courts: The importance of salary transparency

Several states are passing laws to force employers to share salary information during the hiring process. One of those states is Maryland, and with recent historic rises in inflation, salary transparency could prove to be a more important factor than ever. Chris Marr from Bloomberg Law joins In The Courts to break it all down.

WASHINGTON - A new study from the Chamber of Commerce finds the median salary of women in D.C. is $15,978 less than the median salary of men. 

The study looked at 50 cities nationwide with the largest gender pay gaps. Washington, D.C. came in as number 23 on the list, ahead of nearby Alexandria, Virginia at number 41 with a pay gap of $12,489. 

Related

This is considered 'middle class' income in Washington, DC area
article

This is considered 'middle class' income in Washington, DC area

Residents were surprised to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV area.

According to the study, men's median salary in Washington, D.C. is $104,120, with women's median salary $87,244. 

The analysis from the Chamber of Commerce looked at earnings for full-time, year-round workers within the most populated 170 cities in the United States and compared earnings among those over the age of 25 with a bachelor’s degree. 

The national average pay gap between men and women is about $11,165. Sunnyvale, California saw the highest pay gap in the country, with men's median salary $40,584 higher than women's. 

Related

California makes it illegal for employers to ask about salary history
article

California makes it illegal for employers to ask about salary history

An awkward job interview question — how much did you make at your last job? — is getting banned in some parts of the country, including California.