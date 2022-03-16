Students, parents leave Frederick County Public Schools racial equity meeting with solutions

Students and parents say the arrest of three students on hate crime charges last week is bringing to light a broader problem of racism in Frederick County Public Schools.

On Wednesday, the school district’s Racial Equity Committee met for a regularly scheduled meeting with more people joining than any other meeting in the group’s three-year history.

"This is the largest crowd we’ve had, and we’re excited. And we want to keep the momentum going," said Kisha Coa, a parent who leads the group.

It was the first meeting after three eighth graders at Middletown Middle School were arrested after investigators say they shared photos of themselves with weapons threatening to kill Black people.

"It actually did not surprise me," said Zoe Razunguzwa, a sophomore. "Out in school people are out saying all kinds of slurs and the punishment, honestly, it’s not as severe as I think it should be."

Razunguzwa is among students who are starting a Color Connector Club in every high school to allow students of color to share experiences and build relationships across schools.

"Especially with the recent events at Middletown Middle School, I think students really need to know that they’re supported in this county," said sophomore Ava Taylor, who’s also part of the effort.

The racial equity committee is also working on an Anti-Racist Policy they will recommend to the school board.

"Children deal with this all the time and it’s often felt like it’s swept under the rug," said Coa. "So we really want to use this opportunity to bring this to light and make long-term change."

The FCPS Racial Equity Committee will hold a community meeting on March 22 at Frederick High School at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to come and share their own experiences and offer ideas for solutions.