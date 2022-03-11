Frederick Co. stands against hate after students charged for threats against Black school community

Students and staff rallied against hate at Middletown Middle School Friday after three students face charges for posting online threats targeting the Black school community.

Authorities in Frederick County say the three eighth grade students are facing hate crimes charges following the incident that showed the boys, who are White, posing with weapons and using racial slurs. In one photo, a caption read, 'Slaves ran away' and in another photo the caption said, 'We finna shoot some more n---s.'

At a press conference Thursday, authorities said one of the weapons shown was real while others were BB or Airsoft guns. They said in addition to the hate crimes charges, one student is facing a charge of firearm possession by a minor. Investigators said the parents are not liable for the child obtaining the weapon but did not elaborate as to why.

Sheriff's Lt. Jason Deater said the photos were first shared on Snapchat earlier this year and were shared again in a group chat among students Wednesday morning at the school. After staff became aware of the photos, officials said one of the students was immediately pulled from class to determine if there was an active threat.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with Dr. Eric Louérs-Phillips, Executive Director of Public Affairs for Frederick County Public Schools, Friday as students, staff and members of law enforcement rallied outside the building.

"The situation itself is disheartening," Louérs-Phillips said. "Although the images and the messages in those images are from Middletown Middle School students, the message is directed to all Black members of the community."

"It's really important to note that the students that are responsible for this are also our students," Louérs-Phillips continued. "While charges have been pressed, and while there will be discipline administered, we want to make sure that our students are able to understand the weight of what they have done. The power behind those words and what it's done to our community, so they don't do it again. We do not want to ostracize them because they are part of our community, their families are part of our community."