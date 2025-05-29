Students evacuated from flash flooding to finish schoolyear at Frostburg State

After students and staff at Westernport Elementary School were left without a building for the remainder of the school year due to flooding in Western Maryland, Frostburg State University has opened its doors.

What we know:

295 students and staff from Westernport Elementary School will finish out their school year at Frostburg State University until June 6.

The Education and Health Science Center will provide learning spaces for the elementary students, and will have access to the University's fields and gymnasiums for P.E and recess.

"In the wake of the devasting flood, Bobcat Nation was happy to offer our support to Westernport Elementary School," said FSU’s interim president Darlene Brannigan Smith, PhD. "I’m proud of our staff who stepped up to quickly formulate a plan to provide learning spaces in our Education and Health Science Center for these elementary students – and dare I say future Bobcats."

The backstory:

Westernport Elementary School was evacuated on May 13 after flash flooding reached the second floor of the school. Students were evacuated using rescue boats over the course of a bout 15 boat trips, according to officials.

Hours of heavy rain inundated homes and businesses in the downtown area of the western Maryland town, leaving residents and emergency crews scrambling to assess the damage.

Westernport Mayor Judy Hamilton said the town has been prone to severe flooding in the past – but they hadn't been expecting it on May 13.

"It just seemed to happen all at once," she said. "My heart is breaking."

The evacuated students were taken to higher ground and sheltered in a church building, where they would be kept safe by teachers and staff until their parents could pick them up.