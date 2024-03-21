2 students arrested in connection to 'fight clubs' inside a Maryland high school

Detectives in Charles County are investigating the existence of "fight clubs" at Maurice McDonough High School.

Students at the school are allegedly arranging fights and making bets on who will win or lose.

The situation came to light Tuesday after administrators alerted a School Resource Officer at McDonough of an assault and robbery that had taken place inside a bathroom.

The incident is believed to have taken place during school hours. A preliminary investigation by detectives with the Charles County Sheriff's Office revealed that three students were involved.

'Fight clubs' allegedly being held inside McDonough High School bathrooms. Photo via McDonough High School.

Two students, according to the sheriff's office, assaulted and robbed another student as he entered the bathroom. They're also accused of going through the student's pockets and stealing a cell phone.

Detectives said that the two students "purposely targeted" the student because they believed the student had won cash from previous "fight club" bouts.

Two McDonough High School students are now facing second-degree assault and robbery charges and will also receive consequences from Charles County Public Schools.

The sheriff's office is still investigating this incident, and they're asking anyone with information about this case or the "fight clubs" at the school to reach out to them.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.