Student released from hospital after being stabbed at Great Mills High School

The Brief A student was stabbed by a classmate at Great Mills High School on Tuesday. The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering. The suspect in the stabbing is being charged as an adult.



A high school student was released from the hospital a day after being stabbed at a high school in St. Mary’s County.

The victim is recovering, and the suspect in the stabbing is being charged as an adult.

What we know:

The incident happened around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says the two students got into an altercation in a bathroom at Great Mills High School, and the 17-year-old suspect pulled out a knife.

The suspect has been arrested and the weapon was recovered, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

"I heard what was going on. We saw the helicopter land because we live right there and we watched it go around in a circle and I came out side and they told me what happened — somebody got stabbed and they had the stabber in custody and he wasn’t running around causing a threat and I was glad too," neighbor Edward Harris told FOX 5.

READ MORE: Great Mills High School student taken into custody after stabbing classmate, Sheriff's Office says

What we don't know:



It’s not clear what led up to the incident, but a 19-year-old male student suffered a single stab wound to the lower chest just beneath his pectoral muscle.

He was airlifted from the baseball field to a nearby hospital just before 1 p.m. and was released Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect is 17 years old and is being charged as an adult with first- and second-degree assault, and possession of a folding pocketknife on school grounds.

FOX 5 was unable to obtain charging documents because he is a minor.

What they're saying:

Students were held in their classes while the school resource officer made sure the area was safe.

"There was very swift action by our SRO, who was on scene, able to get there as quickly and as safely as possible. He was able to disseminate information in real time, because he is within that school, the help from our medical professionals who arrived on scene and quickly assessed the victim, as well as the nursing staff at the school, they did a phenomenal job," said Helen Deitrich, a detective with the Criminal Investigations Division of St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office told FOX 5 that they have SROs in all the schools here in St. Marys County, and they have implemented some part-time in elementary schools for when unfortunate circumstances like this come up.