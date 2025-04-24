Student found with loaded gun and drugs at Maryland high school
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A student at Westlake High School brought a loaded gun and drugs to school in their backpack, according to police.
According to Charles County authorities, a loaded handgun was recovered from a student at the school following an unrelated incident involving cannabis possession. The student is in custody, and no one was injured.
Authorities say the gun was in a backpack and was not displayed.
This remains an ongoing investigation.