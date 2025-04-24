Expand / Collapse search

Student found with loaded gun and drugs at Maryland high school

By
Published  April 24, 2025 10:15am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A student at Westlake High School brought a loaded gun and drugs to school in their backpack, according to police. 

According to Charles County authorities, a loaded handgun was recovered from a student at the school following an unrelated incident involving cannabis possession. The student is in custody, and no one was injured. 

Authorities say the gun was in a backpack and was not displayed. 

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Crime and Public SafetyCharles CountyMarylandNews