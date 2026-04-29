1 in custody after firearm found at Blake High School, police say

The Brief One person is in custody after a firearm was found at Blake High School. Police say officers were dispatched at 11:29 a.m. for a student with a firearm. Preliminary information indicates the person is not a Montgomery County Public Schools student.



One person is in custody Wednesday after a firearm was found at Blake High School in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Montgomery County police said officers were dispatched to the school at 11:29 a.m. for a report of a student with a firearm. Investigators said the weapon was located.

Originally, authorities said a student had been detained. Police now say preliminary information indicates the person is not a Montgomery County Public Schools student.

The school is currently on a hold status. No injuries have been reported.