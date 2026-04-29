1 in custody after firearm found at Blake High School, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - One person is in custody Wednesday after a firearm was found at Blake High School in Montgomery County, authorities said.
Montgomery County police said officers were dispatched to the school at 11:29 a.m. for a report of a student with a firearm. Investigators said the weapon was located.
Originally, authorities said a student had been detained. Police now say preliminary information indicates the person is not a Montgomery County Public Schools student.
The school is currently on a hold status. No injuries have been reported.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Police Dept.