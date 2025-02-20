Student arrested for bringing gun to Thomas Edison High School
FAIRFAX, Va. - A 16-year-old student at Edison High School was arrested Thursday morning after a firearm was reported on school property.
Fairfax County police said the situation began when a student alerted the School Resource Officer about the weapon. The SRO quickly called in additional officers, who located the student with the firearm.
No injuries were reported.
Officers will remain on the school grounds to ensure safety while the investigation continues.