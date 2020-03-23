Stuck inside? DMV gyms offering virtual fitness classes

As people across the District, Maryland and Virginia are encourage to stay indoors to battle the spread of the coronavirus, a number of local gyms are offering classes you can take from home.

Here's a list of small businesses you can support, while staying fit during self-quarantine.

SweatBox is offering live virtual fitness classes each day through Zoom. Click here for the schedule.

N-Flux is offering free online workouts daily at noon and 5:45 p.m. Send them a DM on Instagram for the Zoom link.

Sweat DC is offering a virtual workout program and online classes.