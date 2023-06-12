Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Monday across parts of DC region

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday, particularly along and east of Interstate 95 depending on the timing of a cold front.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says if the front crosses through D.C. around lunchtime, it will miss out on peak afternoon heating, sparing us severe weather concerns.

If it slows, it will coincide with peak heating, and the presence of a warm, humid air mass will set the stage for a few severe thunderstorms.

If severe weather materializes, it would come in the form of strong to locally damaging winds and hail to quarter size.

There is a very low-end, but not zero, risk of an isolated brief rotating storm near the Chesapeake Bay. That would come if storms ingest low-level helicity, or twist, along a bay breeze.

Otherwise, the Delmarva Peninsula will have a greater severe weather risk. A dry, cool air mass will filter into the region behind storms, with lows falling back to 62 degrees.

Tuesday will feature highs in the lower 80s, as will Wednesday. Cold air upstairs, however, could result in a very isolated shower Wednesday.

By Thursday, temperatures climb into the mid-80s, with a few upper 80s and scattered thunderstorm chances returning by next weekend.