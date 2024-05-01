Strip club security guard’s murder remains unsolved over 1 year later

Over a year after a security guard at a Hyattsville strip club was gunned down in a drive-by shooting, his killers have yet to be found.

Alex Lynch was found with gunshot wounds outside the Area Code Gentlemen's Club on Chillum Road on March 28, 2023. Authorities believe he was struck by bullets fired by at least three suspects as they drove past the business in a vehicle believed to be stolen.

The 28-year-old from Landover, Maryland was a father to a 4-year-old son. He worked a second job as a waiter at a Red Lobster restaurant.

Alex’s brother called him the life of their family gatherings. At a press conference Wednesday with authorities, Aaron Watkins held back tears as he urged anyone that might have information to come forward.