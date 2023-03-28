1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Hyattsville strip club

Authorities say one person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a Hyattsville strip club.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says 50 or more evidence markers were scattered on the ground outside the Area Code Gentlemen's Club in the 2400 block of Chillum Road in Prince George's County.

Police responded around 12:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers originally said four people were shot, but later determined three people suffered gunshot wounds. All three were hospitalized. A man was later pronounced dead, and the two others remain in stable condition.

Alnwick says some of the victims were found outside the club and others were found inside.

Detectives are working to establish suspects and motive in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.