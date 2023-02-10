String of Takoma Park food truck robberies under investigation

An investigation is underway into a string of food truck robberies in Takoma Park, Maryland, according to police.

Montgomery County Police said the incidents began around 2 p.m. on January 13 at the Pupuseria Luisa food truck. According to police, two suspects entered the food truck in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Avenue, displayed a weapon and stole money.

Police said a week later, around 3 p.m. on January 20, the same two suspects targeted the Pupuseria y Taquiera Lupita Food Truck in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue. Police said a suspect forced his way into the food truck through the service window during the incident. Once inside, the suspect armed with a hammer and a knife, forced the victim to the floor and began stealing items from the food truck.

Then on Monday, January 23, police responded to a robbery at Elvira’s Kitchen Food Truck in the 14000 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. Police said around 2:55 p.m., the two suspects vaulted a barrier and climbed inside the food truck. One of the suspects then reached for an item in his waistband, and as he did, the food truck employee ran away fearing that it was a weapon.

That same week, on the afternoon of Friday, January 27, the suspects again robbed the Pupuseria Luisa.

Police said the latest incident happened on February 2 around 5:05 p.m. at Vanessa’s Pupuseria in the 8500 block of Piney Branch Road.

In each case, police said the two armed suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect are described as two Hispanic males, approximately 18 to 25-years-old with a thin build. Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (PHOTO: Montgomery County Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrests in the case.