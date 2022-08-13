Street named after legendary former FOX 5 anchor Bill McCreary

Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary was honored Saturday when a street in Queens was named after him.

An unveiling ceremony for "Bill McCreary Way" took place at 219th Street and 120th Avenue in Cambria Heights.

"But if you wanted to get the authentic news, you turned into Bill McCreary," Mayor Eric Adams said.

McCreary was an Emmy Award-winning journalist described as a pioneer, community advocate, and mentor to many other Black journalists.

McCreary started his career in 1967, helping to build FOX 5's 10:00 p.m. news into a ratings hit. He also served as a managing editor and anchor of "The Black News."

The veteran journalist retired in 2000 and died in 2021 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife.