Street closures, parking restrictions in place ahead of President Biden’s address to Congress

President Joe Biden will give his first presidential address to Congress Wednesday and with it will come a host of street closures and restrictions in and around the United States Capitol.

The president is set to address Congress at 9 p.m. inside the House chamber.

The U.S. Secret Service, United States Capitol Police, along with other law enforcement including the D.C. Police Department and U.S. Park Police will coordination the event’s security.

The following is a list of street closures, parking restrictions, and restricted access areas provided by the U.S. Capitol Police:

RESTRICTED ACCESS – U.S. CAPITOL BUILDING / CAPITOL GROUNDS

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Capitol Building is closed to the public.

Access to the U.S. Capitol Building and Capitol Square will be restricted to only those with event credentials and authorized pedestrians beginning at 5 p.m.

Pedestrian and vehicle access to the Capitol Grounds will be restricted to only those with Congressional IDs or those with event credentials beginning at 7 p.m. No vehicles will be allowed within the Capitol Grounds beginning at 7 p.m., except for those displaying a current Congressional parking sticker with at least one occupant of the vehicle carrying a valid Congressional I.D., and/or a USCP special event placard and credential.

STREET CLOSURES

U.S. Capitol Police will put the following street closures into effect beginning at 7 p.m. on April 28. Access to the perimeter will be restricted to those bearing proper U.S. Capitol Police authorization and credentials.

These restrictions will be lifted upon the conclusion of the event.

Pennsylvania Ave., NW, from Third Street, NW, to First Street, NW

Constitution Ave., NW, from Louisiana Ave., NW, to Second Street, NE

First Street, NW, from Louisiana Ave., NW, to Washington Ave., SE

New Jersey Ave., NW, from Louisiana Ave., NW, to Constitution Ave., NW

D Street, NE, from Second Street, NE, to Louisiana Ave., NE

Delaware Ave., NE, from Columbus Circle, NE, to Constitution Ave., NE

First Street, NE, from Columbus Circle, NE, to C Street, SW

C Street, NE, from Second Street, NE, to Delaware Ave., NE

Maryland Ave., NE, from Constitution Ave., NE, to First Street, NE

Second Street, NE, from Constitution Ave., NE, to East Capitol Street, NE

East Capitol Street from Second Street, NE, to First Street, NE

Independence Ave. from Second Street, SE, to Washington Ave., SW

C Street, SW, from Washington Ave., SW, to First Street, SE

Delaware Ave., SW, from Washington Ave., SW, to C Street, SW

South Capitol Street from D Street, SE, to Independence Ave., SE

New Jersey Ave., SE, from D Street, SE, to Independence Ave., SE

Maryland Ave., SW, from Third Street, SW, to First Street, SW