Strangulations in DC up 59%, says Pirro

The Brief D.C.’s U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro says strangulation cases have increased 59%, even as other violent crimes have dropped sharply. Pirro warned strangulation is a strong predictor of lethal violence and urged victims to seek help immediately. Strangulation became a felony in D.C. in 2023, raising the maximum penalty from 180 days to five years in prison.



There has been a spike in strangulation in the nation’s capital, according to D.C.’s U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro held a press conference Tuesday — in part, to tout reductions in certain violent crimes since the so-called federal surge.

She says homicide is down 60%, robbery down 40%, and carjackings down 68% from 2024 to 2025.

But strangulation is spiking — up 59%.

"If you have been the victim of a strangulation, there is an 800% chance that he will kill you. It is time to leave. It is time to get in touch with people in the field, including my office," said Pirro.

Big picture view:

Strangulation used to be a misdemeanor in D.C. until 2023, when the council made it a felony.

Now someone convicted of strangulation faces up to five years in prison, as opposed to 180 days under the old law.

The U.S. attorney’s office at the time — under President Joe Biden — pushed hard for the change, arguing that felony status better matches the crime because strangulation is extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening.