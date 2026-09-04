Storms that swept across the Washington, D.C., region Thursday night created hazardous conditions Friday morning on roads across the DMV.

Crews cleared debris from the George Washington Memorial Parkway northbound at VA‑123 in Arlington, where an obstruction briefly shut down lanes. All lanes have since reopened, according to officials.

D.C. officials issued an alert warning drivers that roadways may have residual flooding, debris and temporary lane closures as storm cleanup continues. Some sidewalks and intersections may still have standing water or debris.

RELATED: DC weather: Thunderstorms possible Friday as heat, humidity persist; storm cleanup underway

Storm damage impacts road conditions across DC region Friday (Metro Forward / @wmata)

Metro spent the morning addressing storm impacts, including a large track obstruction at Franconia–Springfield. The obstruction has been partially cleared and is not affecting service, though crews remain on site.

Downed power lines also caused tens of thousands of outages across neighborhoods in D.C., Maryland and northern Virginia.

RELATED: Storm damage, power outages force Prince George’s County Public Schools to close Friday