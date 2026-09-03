The Brief Hearing set Thursday as the Trump administration presses plan to redesign the D.C. site. Lawsuit argues overhaul would violate a century‑old law protecting the park for recreation. Removal of roughly 60 trees raises questions about whether work exceeds routine maintenance.



The future of the historic East Potomac Golf Links is back before a federal judge, with a hearing set for Thursday as the Trump administration presses a plan to redesign the D.C. site, a move local golfers fear could force them out.

What we know:

The D.C. Preservation League and two regular golfers filed the lawsuit in May, arguing that President Donald Trump’s proposal to overhaul the course and turn it into a championship venue would violate a century‑old law establishing the park for the recreation and pleasure of District residents.

RELATED: DC golf course remains open despite President Trump’s Sept. 1 renovation timeline

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes declined to issue an injunction at the time, allowing necessary maintenance work to continue. But she warned government lawyers she did not want to be blindsided by bulldozers in the middle of the night.

Attorneys assured the court that the National Park Service would take multiple public‑facing steps, including environmental and historic reviews, before any redevelopment moves forward.

Recent tree cutting, however, has raised new concerns. The removal of roughly 60 trees has prompted questions about whether the work exceeds routine maintenance.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. in federal court, where the judge is expected to seek more information on the scope and purpose of the work underway.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Federal court hearing on East Potomac Golf Links renovation