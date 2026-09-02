Suspect accused of breaking into Northern Virginia home wanted by police

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The Brief A suspect accused of breaking into an Alexandria home is wanted by police. The suspect was seen on surveillance in the backyard of a home after the break-in. Police said he searched the home for items and took close before being scared off by the homeowner.



A suspect who is accused of breaking into a Northern Virginia home is being sought by police.

What we know:

Fairfax County police said the suspect broke into a townhome in Alexandria while wearing a distinctive outfit. Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify the person.

The suspect was captured on surveillance wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and socks. He was seen standing by a hot tub in the backyard of a home in the Landmark Mews community.

Officers said the suspect had just finished breaking into a home in the 6300 block of Manchester Way around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28.

The suspect allegedly got into the home through the back doors and searched for items before grabbing clothes. He ran away from the scene after being confronted by the homeowner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Fairfax County police.