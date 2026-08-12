Stolen vehicle rams Park Police cruiser during pursuit, ghost gun recovered, officials say

The Brief A stolen vehicle rammed a Park Police cruiser during a short pursuit, police say. Police say the driver fled on foot and tried to discard a backpack. Officers recovered the backpack containing a ghost gun and reported no injuries.



The driver of a stolen vehicle rammed a U.S. Park Police cruiser during a pursuit in southeast Washington, officials say.

What we know:

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after officers attempted a traffic stop on what they identified as a confirmed stolen vehicle. Police say the driver failed to yield and fled.

During the short pursuit, officers say the driver intentionally rammed a Park Police cruiser head‑on at Elvans Road and Gainesville Street, disabling both vehicles.

The driver then fled on foot and tried to discard a backpack but was apprehended. Police say the backpack contained a ghost gun.

No injuries were reported.