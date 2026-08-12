Stolen vehicle rams Park Police cruiser during pursuit, ghost gun recovered, officials say
WASHINGTON - The driver of a stolen vehicle rammed a U.S. Park Police cruiser during a pursuit in southeast Washington, officials say.
What we know:
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after officers attempted a traffic stop on what they identified as a confirmed stolen vehicle. Police say the driver failed to yield and fled.
During the short pursuit, officers say the driver intentionally rammed a Park Police cruiser head‑on at Elvans Road and Gainesville Street, disabling both vehicles.
The driver then fled on foot and tried to discard a backpack but was apprehended. Police say the backpack contained a ghost gun.
No injuries were reported.
The Source: Information in this article comes from U.S. Park Police.