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Stolen vehicle rams Park Police cruiser during pursuit, ghost gun recovered, officials say

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published August 12, 2026 8:00 AM EDT
Published August 12, 2026 8:00 AM EDT
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The Brief

    • A stolen vehicle rammed a Park Police cruiser during a short pursuit, police say.
    • Police say the driver fled on foot and tried to discard a backpack.
    • Officers recovered the backpack containing a ghost gun and reported no injuries.

WASHINGTON - The driver of a stolen vehicle rammed a U.S. Park Police cruiser during a pursuit in southeast Washington, officials say. 

What we know:

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after officers attempted a traffic stop on what they identified as a confirmed stolen vehicle. Police say the driver failed to yield and fled.

During the short pursuit, officers say the driver intentionally rammed a Park Police cruiser head‑on at Elvans Road and Gainesville Street, disabling both vehicles. 

The driver then fled on foot and tried to discard a backpack but was apprehended. Police say the backpack contained a ghost gun.

No injuries were reported.

The Source: Information in this article comes from U.S. Park Police.

NewsWashington, D.C.D.C. Crime