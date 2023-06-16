Stolen historical records return to Prince William County after 300 years, officials say

Two of Prince William County’s earliest documents were returned to the Clerk of the Circuit Court Friday after nearly 300 years.

County officials say Prince William County's first deed book (Liber A 1731-1732) and a court order book (Dumfries District Court - 1798-1799) were taken from the courthouse during the Civil War and returned to Virginia during the mid-20th century.

According to Circuit Court historical research volunteer Ron Turner, in 1936 a collector in Rhode Island offered to return the books to the county at a cost. This began an ongoing dispute between the collector and Prince William County.

After some research, the books were recently discovered at the Library of Virginia. The LVA graciously preserved and delivered the original and rare volumes, color facsimiles and digital copies, which will soon be available for public viewing at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office.